Man arrested after forcing 11-year-old nephew to drive in attempt to avoid DUI

Police in California said they arrested a man because he forced his 11-year-old nephew to drive in attempt to avoid getting a DUI.

According to Port Hueneme Police, the boy said his uncle was teaching him how to drive.

However, the boy’s uncle, 29-year-old Genoro Lopez, admitted that he had his nephew driving because he did not want to get a DUI.

Authorities said he had a previous DUI on the highway and appeared to be high on methamphetamine.

Police also said they found an imitation gun inside of Lopez’ car and open containers of Modelo beer.

Lopez was arrested and taken to jail. He is now facing Child Endangerment charges.

Police brought the boy back to his mother.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)