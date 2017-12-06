Man arrested after house fire in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — One man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly tried to set his house on fire following a fight in Lynn.

Police believe the man and woman who live at the house on Glenwood Road got into a fight, which left the woman injured. Police said the woman managed to get away and call for help before she was taken to the hospital.

Officers who arrived on the scene said they found smoke coming from the house’s kitchen, where the man allegedly tried setting the house on fire. The smoke was quickly extinguished. Two pigs were also found roaming around the front yard and animal control was called.

The man is expected in court Thursday morning.

