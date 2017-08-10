Man arrested after jogger pushed woman in path of London bus

LONDON (AP) — British police searching for a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a London bus arrested a man Thursday.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said the 50-year-old was arrested at a home in the Chelsea area of the city on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was later released pending further inquiries.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance camera footage of the May 5 incident on Putney Bridge.

It shows a jogger in shorts and T-shirt banging into a pedestrian, who tumbles in front of a double-decker bus. The bus stops just before hitting the woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Police said Thursday’s arrest followed a “good response” from the public to the video.

The arrested man hasn’t been charged and his name hasn’t been released.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)