Man arrested after leading police officers on multi-town chase

NORTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Police were led on a wild chase Monday through Grafton and Northbridge after officers say a man refused to stop for a work detail in Upton.

Officers tried to stop the suspect in Grafton, but they say he continued to drive away before crashing in Northbridge.

The man then allegedly fled the crash on foot. He was apprehended a short time later thanks to a K9 that tracked the man back into Grafton.

The man faces a slew of charges, including failure to stop for an officer.

Authorities did no immediately release the man’s name.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)