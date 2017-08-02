Man arrested after loaded gun found in carry-on luggage at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say a man has been arrested after a loaded gun was found in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport.

According to officials at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the incident happened Wednesday morning at around 6 a.m. in Terminal A at the airport.

In a release from the TSA, officers found a loaded .9mm firearm in the luggage of a passenger headed to St. Louis. Officials notified state police, who interviewed and arrested the person.

The suspect is identified as a 28-year-old man.

According to the TSA, travelers who bring loaded firearms to security checkpoints may be subject to criminal penalties, and TSA imposes fines of between $1,500 to $7,000 for a single violation.

TSA found nearly 4,000 guns at checkpoints in the United States in 2016.

