Man arrested after loaded handgun found in carry-on at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Bridgewater man was arrested early Wednesday after a loaded firearm was found in his carry-on luggage at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that a gun appeared on a security checkpoint screener around 6 a.m. inside Terminal A.

Officers conducted a search and found a loaded .9mm handgun in the luggage of Kyle Maguire, 28, who the TSA said was headed to St. Louis. Officials notified state police and Maguire was arrested for carrying a weapon without a license.

Maguire is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in East Boston District Court on gun charges.

According to the TSA, travelers who bring loaded firearms to security checkpoints may be subject to criminal penalties, and TSA imposes fines of between $1,500 to $7,000 for a single violation.

TSA found nearly 4,000 guns at checkpoints in the United States in 2016.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)