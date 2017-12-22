Man arrested after trying to hitch ride on truck to escape crime scene

(WHDH) — A Florida man has been arrested after attacking a woman and then leaving the scene by grabbing onto the back of a truck.

Derrick Maestas, 20 of Orlando, is accused of attacking a woman on a bus, punching a woman and pulling her hair before getting off the bus.

Maestas then reportedly jumped on the back of a truck. Police captured the suspect after receiving several calls from a man truck-surfing on the highway.

A clip of the man on the back of the truck had received hundreds of thousands of views as of Friday morning.

