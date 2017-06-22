Man arrested after violently stealing, crashing car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A suspect was taken into custody Tuesday after police say a carjacking out of Boston ended with a crash involving an MBTA bus in Cambridge.

Officials said the car was stolen on Edgerly Road near the Berklee College of Music.

A witness shot video from a nearby apartment as a delivery man was beaten and yanked from his car.

The carjacking victim said, surprisingly, he wasn’t badly hurt.

But those who saw the attack, said they feared the worst.

“I saw a tactical baton on the ground and someone’s hat,” said witness Johnathan Crespo. “Then the EMT’s came, there was a statie, I just assumed it was a body.”

Witnesses say the suspect attacked the delivery driver with the baton as he was getting into his car.

After a brief scuffle, the carjacker took off, racing over the Mass Ave. bridge into Cambridge. That is where he rammed two cars and crashed into an MBTA bus at the MIT bus stop.

The passengers on that bus were all reportedly okay and the suspect is expected to be in court on Wednesday.

