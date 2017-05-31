Man arrested after woman is stabbed to death in Concord, N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found stabbed to death Tuesday night in New Hampshire’s capital city, officials said.

Concord police responded around 9 p.m. to a 911 call that stated a person was hurt inside of a car in the area of 369 North State St.

Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, authorities said. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Sabrina Marie Galusha, of Concord.

Officials said Galusha’s friends attempted to drive her to the hospital, but realized they would not make it in time, so they instead called for help.

“The incident actually took place at the apartments in Penacook and then a carload of individuals, including the victim, left that area,” Assistant Attorney General Jeffery Strelzin said. “They drove a short distance before they pulled over and called 911.”

Daswan Jette, 20, of Concord, was arrested and charged Wednesday in Galusha’s death. Jette faces two counts of second-degree murder. He is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Concord Superior Court.

Galusha worked as a nurse assistant at the Concord, New Hampshire psychiatric hospital and lived with her parents.

“She was a good kid,” said her father, Mark Galusha. “She had a heart of gold and she would do anything for anybody.”

An autopsy on Galusha determined that her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and her manner of death is homicide.

