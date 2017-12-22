Man arrested, charged with stealing from Christmas tree business

WESTPORT, MA (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Dartmouth man accused of stealing $9,000 from a Christmas tree business in Westport.

Police say Guy Cleaves, 50 of Dartmouth, approached a friend who owned a Christmas tree business and asked to rest inside a camper on the business property. Cleaves told the owner, Jeremy Holden, that he had been drinking and wanted to rest.

Holden told police that a safe had been inside the camper before Cleaves went inside, and the safe was missing after Cleaves left the camper.

After the theft, a personal check was found alongside Trucker Road in Dartmouth. The safe and other items were also recovered, leaving a trail that approached the direction of Cleaves’ home.

Authorities say that 50 personal checks have not yet been recovered. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Westport Police.

Cleaves has been charged with larceny over $250.

