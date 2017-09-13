Man arrested following shooting in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Authorities say a Boston man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person wounded in Cambridge on Sunday.

Officers responded Sunday night to the River Street area and found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

After a thorough investigation, Cambridge police said Lamaree Wallace, 20, was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Wallace was spotted and arrested Wednesday morning on William Street. He was charged with multiple offenses.

Cambridge police said they are still investigating a shooting that happened in the same area on Sept. 5. No arrests have been made in that case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

