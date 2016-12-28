Man arrested for impersonating HVAC worker, stealing from businesses

BOSTON (WHDH) - Brookling Police say they have arrested the man who was caught on camera impersonating a maintenance man.

He is accused of pretending to inspect businesses’ H-VAC systems, but actually stole money and credit cards.

Marianna Clark, who owns Waxing the City salon near North Station, said the man came in earlier last week and said he was there to check the heat. The man then went into the employee breakroom, where he was seen on surveillance video grabbing a chair and turning the security camera towards the wall. Clark said he stole cash, credit cards and gift cards from workers’ bags.

“Complete shock. Who does that?” said Clark.

Ten minutes later, the suspect walked out as if nothing happened, helping himself to a mint at the front desk on the way out.

“I was in disbelief, I couldn’t believe it. First of all, that the guy was gutsy enough to actually do that. And then that someone actually did it,” said Clark.

Boston Police believe the suspect is connected at 18 similar incidents across the city in recent weeks. Clark said she wants to spread the word to other businesses in the city to be on alert.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)