Man arrested for stabbing and arson in Lebanon church fire

LEBANON, NH (WHDH) — Police say Anthony Boisvert was arrested Sunday night in connection with the stabbing of two people and fire at a historic church in Lebanon.

Flames destroyed the first Baptist Church on School Street Thursday morning. Police say Boisvert was arrested on arson charges for starting those flames as well as assault charges for suspected stabbing of two people.

Officials said two people suffered serious injuries after the suspect allegedly stabbed them at a condo in Lebanon.

The First Baptist Church, located on the corner of Green and School Streets, was destroyed in what police say was an intentional fire. Large parts of the roof of the church completely collapsed. A firefighter suffered a shoulder injury while fighting the flames.

The historic church was created in 1860.

