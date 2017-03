BOSTON (WHDH) - Police were able to catch a Connecticut man wanted for attempted murder.

32-year-old Ping Hong was arrested at South Station late Friday night.

Authorities say Hong stabbed his girlfriend’s mother Tuesday night on Howard Street in Waltham.

She is currently in the hospital with serious injuries from several stab wounds.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)