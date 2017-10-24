Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 1-year-old girl in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was arrested Tuesday after an attempted kidnapping of 1-year-old girl at a laundromat in Lynn.

Police received a call just after 11 a.m. for an attempted kidnapping at the Showcase Laundromat on Washington Street.

The man walked into the business, took the girl, who was sitting on a counter, and walked out.

Witnesses inside the laundromat saw the incident and chased the suspect out of the building, eventually retrieving the young girl.

The young girl was not hurt.

Police put out a BOLO for the suspect, who was spotted by an officer working a detail at a Stop and Shop grocery store not far away.

The suspect, identified as Precious Chigbue, 24, was arrested. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

