Man arrested in connection with Boston Common stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a stabbing last week on Boston Common.

Victor Carrasquillo, of Dorchester, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

Carrasquillo is accused of stabbing and seriously injuring another man inside the park on Wednesday following a fight.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Carrasquillo is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

