Man arrested in connection with Canton home invasion

CANTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested in connection with a home invasion that took place in Canton back in July.

Police Eirberto Genao, of Mattapan, is one of three men who forced their way into a Canton home. They allegedly confronted a 71-year-old resident and pistol-whipped him.

Police said the man broke into the home because they were looking for another family member.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)