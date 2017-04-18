Man arrested in connection with death of Vanessa Marcotte due in court

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with the death of a Google employee near her mother’s Massachusetts home last summer is due in court.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz will be arraigned Tuesday in Leominster District Court on assault with intent to rape and other charges in the Aug. 7 death of New York City resident Vanessa Marcotte.

The body of the 27-year-old Google account manager was found in the woods after she didn’t return from a run in Princeton, a small town about 40 miles west of Boston.

Authorities say Marcotte fought her attacker and DNA taken from her hands helped solve the case.

They say Colon-Ortiz, a Worcester resident, had been working in the area at the time.

He’s been in custody since his Friday arrest. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

