WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Police made an arrest after finding a burned body inside of a Worcester home earlier in the week.

Worcester Police say they have arrested 28-year-old Brayan Flores around 11 p.m. Friday following the death investigation and house fire on Halmstad Street, Tuesday evening. He has been charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Officials responded to a home on Halmstad Street Tuesday for a report of a fire. Officials discovered the body of 53-year-old David Carlson inside the home.

Brayan Flores was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with shoplifting in connection with an unrelated matter.

Worcester Police say the investigation is continuing, and that additional charges may be added following autopsy results.

