Man arrested in connection with Douglas drug bust

DOUGLAS, Mass. (WHDH) — A Milford man was arrested early Monday after police said they found drugs and stolen goods inside his car.

Kevin Ireland, 24, was pulled over for alleged lane violations. Police said when they searched his car, they found cocaine, heroin and $25,000 in stolen goods inside.

Police said after the car was impounded, an additional $48,000 in cash was found inside.

