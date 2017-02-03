Man arrested in connection with hate crime targeting students

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland say they have arrested a man in connection with an attack on two students from a local high school that they have termed a hate crime.

Police say 20-year-old Jamie Hoffman of Portland was arrested on Friday on charges including interfering with constitutional and civil rights while committing assault.

Police say Hoffman verbally accosted a group of black students while they were waiting for a bus near Casco Bay High School on Jan. 27. They say two other students came to their aid and were assaulted by Hoffman.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hoffman had a lawyer or if he had been assigned a court date. The case has been forwarded to the state attorney general for possible action under the Maine Civil Rights Act.

