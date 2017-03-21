HANOVER, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a hazardous materials scare in Hanover that led to some homes being evacuated.

Police said a homeowner called 911 Tuesday to report a man broke into his home on Bates Way and was damaging property. Officers arrived and arrested the man but noticed an “unusual smell” coming from a bucket that the suspect brought in. Police said they noticed steam coming off of it.

Firefighters were called in to decontaminate the suspect, who was rinsed down and taken to South Shore Hospital. The homeowner was not injured.

A hazardous materials team is now working to determine exactly what chemical was found steaming in the bucket.

The suspect now faces several charges. Police said the homeowner recognized the man.

