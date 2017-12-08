Man arrested in connection with robberies in Mass. and R.I.

TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A suspect wanted in a string of robberies across two states was arrested Thursday night.

Police said Miguel Gonzalez and another man were involved in the robberies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The suspects allegedly robbed several stores at knifepoint.

When a customer tried to intervene last Saturday, police said Gonzalez and the other man stabbed him. The customer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other suspect remains on the run.

