Man arrested in connection with stabbing deaths of 2 women

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with the stabbing deaths of two women in Farmington, New Hampshire, was arrested Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Timothy Verrill, 34, of Dover, faces a fugitive from justice charge, in addition to two counts of second-degree murder.

Verrill was charged in connection with the stabbings of Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32, on Jan. 29,

New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster announced.

The women were stabbed multiple times, according to autopsy reports. Investigators said Sullivan also suffered blunt impact injuries.

Their deaths were ruled homicides.

