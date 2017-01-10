Man arrested in crash and high-speed chase that injured 2 detectives in Walpole

WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash and high-speed chase that injured two police detectives in Walpole.

Police said John Undzis rear-ended an SUV at a red light, which in turn pushed the SUV into an undercover police car, injuring the two detectives inside. Undzis then allegedly took off from the scene with the police in pursuit.

The chase ended in Norwood, where Undzis was taken into custody. Undzis pleaded not guilty, his lawyers saying he drove off after the crash because he is diabetic. Police said he was driving without a license.

None of the injuries in the crash were serious.

