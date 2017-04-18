Man arrested in death of Vanessa Marcotte held on $10M bail

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - The man arrested in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Princeton native Vanessa Marcotte was ordered held on $10 million bail Tuesday at his arraignment in Leominster District Court.

Prosecutors say Angelo Colon-Ortiz, 31, will be indicted on murder charges. Investigators believe Colon-Ortiz attacked and killed Marcotte, a Google employee, near her mother’s home on Aug. 7 as she jogged in the woods.

Prosecutors say DNA scrapings from under Marcotte’s fingernails helped them create a profile of the suspect.

A state trooper recently spotted a dark-colored SUV in the area of the crime, which matched the description of a vehicle seen fleeing the area on the day of Marcotte’s death. Prosecutors say the trooper also noticed that the driver matched the DNA profile.

Prosecutors say Colon-Ortiz agreed to take a DNA swab and it matched the DNA found under Marcotte’s nails.

Colon-Ortiz told investigators that he didn’t know Marcotte, but according to prosecutors, he had worked for Fed Ex on a route that passed by her home.

Colon-Ortiz is said to have been born in Puerto Rico. His identity is under investigation.

He entered not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape. He is due back in court of May 24.

