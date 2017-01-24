CLEVELAND (AP) — A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a Cleveland patrolman on an interstate.

Police say they arrested a 44-year-old man in Lorain, 30 miles west of Cleveland, after finding the car that struck 39-year-old David Fahey on Tuesday morning on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

Fahey had been setting up flares to help close the interstate after two earlier crashes.

The first was a one-car crash. A Rocky River firetruck responding to that crash was then struck by a van, killing the van’s driver and sending a passenger to the hospital.

Police say prosecutors will be consulted about possible charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and felony failure to stop after an accident.

Fahey joined the Cleveland Police Department in July 2014.

