Man arrested in Middleborough for allegedly leading police on multi-town chase

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Dighton man accused of leading police on a high-speed police chase through multiple towns Monday morning was arrested on I-495 in Middleborough.

Authorities said the chase started on Cape Cod in Barnstable when an officer noticed a red Hyundai operating without an inspection sticker. Police said the driver, later identified as 24-year-old Cary Guy, took off at high rate of speed when the officer learned he had an invalid driver’s license. He is accused of driving at over 100 miles per hour at times during the chase.

Police said the chase went through Carver, Lakeville, Kingston, Plymouth and other towns before coming to an end along I-495 near Route 44. Guy struck a cruiser on an exit ramp, bringing the chase to an end, police said. They said he struck several other cruisers during the chase and drove at officers, forcing them to jump out of the way.

State Police released video Monday afternoon of the chase and a violent takedown by multiple officers, which resulted in the arrest of Guy. He was charged with failing to stop for an officer and driving to endanger, among other serious violations.

In addition to I-495, police said the chase unfolded on many other roads and highways, including Route 6, Route 3, Route 44, Route 105 and Route 28.

The Hyundai and damaged police cruiser were towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported. Guy is being held without bail and he is due in court on Tuesday.

