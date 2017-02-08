Man arrested in Raynham for allegedly kidnapping woman

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police arrested a man in Raynham after he allegedly kidnapped a woman in Brockton.

Police said Nathaniel Simmons, 49, kidnapped a woman and forced her into a car, taking her to a Walmart in Raynham. Witnesses told police they saw Simmons assaulting the woman in the parking lot at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before taking off in a gray Ford Taurus.

Police said they managed to track Simmons down but he sped away. He allegedly crashed into another car on Route 104, which is where police arrested him.

The woman told police she did not know Simmons and that he assaulted her several times. Searching the area, police said they found some of her clothes and a machete.

