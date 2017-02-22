Man arrested on explosive charges after suspicious device found at home

MAYNARD, MA (WHDH) — A Maynard man accused of placing a suspicious device on the front porch of a home in the town was arrested Wednesday morning on explosive charges.

Authorities said William O’Neil, 51, was taken into custody around 5:30 a.m. He is charged with placing an explosive device and possession of an explosive device.

Police said O’Neil planted a suspicious device at a home at 7 Demars Street on Monday, prompting a response from the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad.

Evidence recovered at the scene tied O’Neil to the device, police said.

O’Neil is also believed to be connected to a similar incident that occurred on Oct. 29, involving a suspicious package found near a resident’s home on 6 Walcott Street.

Police have obtained a search warrant for O’Neil’s home.

He is slated to appear Wednesday in Concord District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)