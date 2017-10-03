Man arrested on I-95 after state troopers find weapons, hundreds of rounds of ammo during stop

BOXFORD (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police say a Texas man is facing charges after a traffic stop on Interstate 95 north in Boxford last Tuesday yielded several weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

A trooper out of the Newbury barracks patrolling the highway initiated a traffic stop around 1:50 a.m. when he spotted a white Nissan with temporary Virginia plates traveling in the left lane and drifting toward the median, according to police.

Police identified the driver as a 30-year-old man from Houston. As the man reached over to hand the trooper his license, police say a large knife was spotted in the driver’s door, in addition to a soft shell rifle case.

The trooper ordered the man out of the vehicle, placed him in handcuffs and searched the vehicle. Police say the trooper found a 9mm Ruger LC9 pistol, 3 loaded 9mm magazines and a loaded 20 gauge Mossberg 500 shotgun. They say an unloaded Savage B-mag 17 bolt action rifle, 159 cartridges of 9mm ammunition, 100 cartridges of 17 Win Super Mag ammunition and 100 20 Gauge shotgun shells were found in the trunk.

The driver, who was not identified, did not have a license to carry, according to a check of his records. He was charged with two counts of carrying a loaded firearm, among many other violations.

Bail was set at $10,000. The driver is being held at Middleton House of Correction.

