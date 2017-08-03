Man arrested on second-degree murder charges

FRANKLIN, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges in the death of a man in Franklin.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says 26-year-old Richard Tripaldi II, of Franklin, was arrested Wednesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Tripaldi is charged with alternate counts of knowing and reckless second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old James Brock, formerly of Jackson, Mississippi.

Further details were not released. MacDonald said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)