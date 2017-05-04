Man at Billerica auto auction credits father with saving their lives

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A man at Wednesday’s auto auction in Billerica said his father jumping into action is what saved their lives after a car lost control and drove into a crowd.

Khalil Sarraf, 21, and his father Abe were at the auction together when he noticed the Jeep start to speed up. At the last second, Abe Sarraf grabbed his son and pulled them both out of the way as the Jeep drove into the crowd.

“I just hear the engine roaring, last second pulls me away, the mirror clipped my shoulder,” said Sarraf.

Sarraf and his father escaped without injury. He said he ran over to the Jeep after to see what happened.

“I ran over to the driver to see what happened and then I just saw him froze. He looked like an innocent guy, so I just shut off the car and tried to help people as much as I could,” said Sarraf.

Three people were killed and nine injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.

“We have to pray for the other people that aren’t feeling good, I’m sorry for the people lost,” said Abe Sarraf.

