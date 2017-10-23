Man attacked by coyote in Ashburnham

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking residents in Ashburnham to be careful after a man was attacked by a coyote in his yard.

“I just thought it was a dog, it looked like a husky,” said River Labreque. The 22-year-old was in his yard on his phone when he saw the animal. When he tried approaching it, it attacked him.

Labreque was bit on the hand, then through his shirt on his stomach. The coyote then latched onto his ankle before he was able to get free. The animal then ran into the woods. Environmental police searched the area but were unable to find it.

Labreque went to the hospital, where he received a round of rabies shots. He will have to get several more before the treatment is completed.

