Man attacked by pit bull outside South Boston store

SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — A dog attack on New Year’s Eve in South Boston left one man injured and in shock.

Nick Shultz was walking with a friend when he stopped to pet an 80-pound pit bull that was tied up outside a drug store but what happened next was a surprise.

“When I looked down I was just gushing blood and I felt a piece of my lip was hanging down,” Shultz told 7News. “I don’t know if it got startled or what but all of the sudden it took a quick chunk out of my lip.”

Shultz’s friend, Patrick O’Donnell, said he missed the attack, but that the aftermath was hard to miss.

“He was bleeding pretty bad. He was kind of in shock,” said O’Donnell.

While Shultz was getting medical attention, the dog’s owner came out of the store, grabbed the dog and walked away.

Shultz said he spoke out with hopes of warning others in South Boston to be on guard when it comes to dog encounters.

Police said the dog’s owner is not facing any criminal charges but Shultz may pursue action in civil court.

