Man attacked ex-girlfriend with knife before attempting suicide at Webster home, police say

WEBSTER, MA (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing several charges after police say he attacked his ex-girlfriend with a knife on Saturday at a home in Webster before attempting to take his own life.

Zachary Orlowski, 28, is accused in a knife attack that left his ex-girlfriend with multiple, serious lacerations to her neck and legs.

Police say officers responded around 12:15 p.m. to a home on Nelson Street for a reported disturbance and found an unresponsive woman at the scene. Orlowski also cut his own neck in an apparent suicide attempt after the attack, according to police.

Both Orlowski and the victim were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where the victim is still admitted. Orlowski was released into police custody.

Police say Orlowski’s mother was also injured in attempt to separate the two. She was taken to Harrington Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The couple’s four-year-old son was present during the attack, but was not harmed, according to police. Police say neither Orlowski or the victim lived at the home.

A preliminary investigation determined that Orlowski likely planned out the attack beforehand. He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and violating an abuse prevention order.

Orlowski was slated to be arraigned Monday in Dudley District Court.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

