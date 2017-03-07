Man attacked with screwdriver outside Medford coffee shop, police say

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday morning that left one person injured outside a coffee shop in the city.

Authorities said Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the Starbucks in Wellington Circle for a report of a stabbing attack.

Police said a 30-year-old man was attacked with a screwdriver. The man was taken to Mass General Hospital with what police called non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers working a nearby detail rushed to the scene and were able to arrest the suspect, who was identified as 28-year-old Junior Dornevil.

Police said Dornevil will be booked on assault charges. They said it appears that the attack was random in nature.

No additional details were made available.

