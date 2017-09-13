(WHDH) — A man from the United Kingdom has quite the story to tell after visiting Las Vegas.

While in the area for a bachelor party, he went to the Hoover Dam and decided to jump into the water in a restricted area located on the side of the dam that is in Arizona.

The man swam for about 45 minutes to the Nevada side where police arrested him.

He faces a $350 fine.

