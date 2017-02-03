Man backing out of driveway struck, killed

MINOT, Maine (AP) — State police say a man was struck and killed as he drove his car out of his driveway and into the path of a van in Minot, Maine.

Troopers say 68-year-old Earl Belanger drove out at about 6 p.m. Thursday. The van struck the car on the driver’s side. Belanger died at the scene.

His passenger, 59-year-old Claire Dobbs, and the driver of van, 61-year-old Charles Lane Jr., of Minot, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

