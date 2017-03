Roxbury, MA (WHDH) — Boston Police got involved in a standoff on Fowler Street in Roxbury last night.

Officials say an armed suspect barricaded himself inside the home with his mother and child.

The swat team eventually forced their way in and secured the scene.

No one was hurt.

