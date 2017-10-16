Man barricades himself inside burning home in Leominster, police say

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - Police say a man in Leominster has barricaded himself inside a burning home.

A Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations team and a crisis negotiator responded around 12 p.m. to a home at 8 Eden Glen Road for a report of a barricaded man inside.

The man is the “subject of a Section 35 civil commitment warrant,” according to police.

Officers went to the home Monday morning to serve the warrant, but police say he refused to surrender and that the home then became engulfed in flames.

Heavy smoke and flames can be scene billowing from the home. Firefighters are at the scene.

The condition of the man is not known at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)