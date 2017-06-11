Iranian intelligence officials say the man behind the terrorist attacks in that nation’s capital has been killed.

He reportedly left the country after the deadly attack, but was later killed by intelligence services.

At least 17 people were killed and 52 others injured on Wednesday by attackers with guns and suicide bomb vests.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)