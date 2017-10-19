Man builds 2-story AT-AT replica from ‘Star Wars’ in yard for Halloween

PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A two-story “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state.

Elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and over a thousand dollars building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that’s nearly as tall as his home in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. Meyer says he built it with plywood, hard foam and plastic barrels, basing the design off a toy bought online.

He installed a Stormtrooper mannequin in front and outfitted the replica’s cockpit with red LED lights.

Meyer says he isn’t a huge “Star Wars” fan, but he builds over-the-top exhibits every year for Halloween. The replica has become such an attraction that visitors are donating money to Meyer for his next display.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)