BOSTON (WHDH) - A Batman made of ice and snow stands tall, vigilantly watching over the streets of Boston’s Chinatown section.

George Li created the superhero masterpiece outside his office following Tuesday’s nor’easter.

Bostonians from all over have been stopping to snap photos of the Batman as they pass by.

