Man catches ‘monster’ bullfrog in pond

A photograph of a hunter holding a “monster” bullfrog that he caught in a pond is going viral.

Markcuz Rangel caught the 13-pound amphibian in a Batesville, Texas, pond last week, according to the South Texas Hunting Association.

Some questioned the legitimacy of the photograph, but Texas Parks and Wildlife officials confirmed that the image was real.

The photograph has been shared hundreds of thousands of times on social media.

