Man charged after 17-year-old boy shot in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man is facing charges after an apparent accidental shooting over the weekend in Westfield.

Sgt. Jeffrey Baillargeon says the suspect will be arraigned Tuesday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

No one has been identified.

