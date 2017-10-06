Man charged after allegedly setting fire to Methuen church

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lawrence man accused of intentionally setting fire to a church in Methuen last month was in court Friday.

Lys Walker Vincent, 45, is accused of breaking into Christian Church Voice of Salvation and torching it back in September.

Crews responded at around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 24 to the church on Pleasant Street and found several items inside that had been damaged by flames.

Police said they tracked the crime back to Vincent after they found traces of fluid inside his car that smelled like gasoline. He car was also allegedly seen on surveillance video. Vincent, who is a member of the church, was taken into custody at around noon Thursday.

“This was a disturbing incident where someone intentionally caused damage to a place of worship, where people are supposed to feel safe,” said Methuen Mayor Stephen Zanni. “I commend Methuen Police and assisting agencies for their diligent work on this investigation.”

Vincent was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and burning of a building. He is being held without bail and is due back in court on Oct. 13.

