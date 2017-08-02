Man charged after dog left in hot car dies in Jamaica Plain

JAMAICA PLAIN (WHDH) — A man was charged with animal cruelty after police said his dog died from being left inside a hot car for hours in Jamaica Plain.

(WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers)

Police said they received a 911 call Tuesday, reporting the male pit bull found locked inside a hot pickup truck. Police said the dog, named Max, was left inside the pickup for several hours with no water and one window cracked open less than half an inch.

Max, alive but in shock, was pulled from the car and rushed to a medical center but it was too late. Amanda Kennedy, of the Animal Care Inspectional Services, said Max’s body temperature when he arrived at the medical center was at least 109.7 degrees.

Max’s owner declined to go on camera but told 7News he rescued Max when he was a puppy 9 years ago. He said he left Max in his car because he had just lost his apartment and had to work that day near where he was parked. He said he checked on Max periodically and had brought him some ice cream earlier in the afternoon.

“Max was loved his entire life and will be missed,” the owner said in a statement. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

