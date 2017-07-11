Man charged after woman found dead in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, MA (WHDH) - A man was charged with assault and battery after officials said a woman was found dead in her home over the weekend in Leominster.

State Police detectives responded Sunday to 69 Walnut St. after they said a resident at the house discovered the 42-year-old woman’s body. Detectives believe the woman died late last week.

James Vaillancourt, 49, was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arraigned Monday in Leominster District Court and was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Police said Vaillancourt lived at the house.

The cause and manner of the woman’s death is under investigation. Her name has not been released.

