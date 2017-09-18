Man charged in 2013 Boston double murder

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities say they have charged a man in a pair of murders that took place in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood back in 2013.

Tabari Muhammad, 26, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Suffolk District Court on two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities say an investigation by Boston police homicide detectives and Suffolk prosecutors led to Muhammad’s indictment for the homicides of Tremayne Jackson, 22, and Mibsam Wiggins, 23.

Muhammad is accused of killing the man on May 3, 2013, in the area of Warren and Quincy Streets/

Authorities say Muhammad was indicted in August, but his arraignment was delayed because he had been serving a prison sentence for another offense.

